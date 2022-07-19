Indore: Aiming for 100% precautionary dose vax; vaccine dose allocation in urban, rural areas increased

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming at inoculating the maximum number of people with the precautionary dose, the health department has planned to increase the allocation of vaccine doses at the block level. The administration has also planned to boost the drive from July 21 as the official inauguration will be done by the chief minister on the same day.

“Out of the target of vaccination of over 28 lakh people across the district, we’ve vaccinated over 2 lakh people with the precautionary dose and the rest are pending in the urban and rural areas,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that they had increased the allocation of vaccination in the urban and rural blocks of the district to 10,000 to achieve inoculation of the entire adult population of the district as soon as possible.

‘Indore leads in vaccination’

‘Earlier, the number of Covid cases was low while the precautionary dose was paid for people aged 18-59 years due to which we decreased the allocation of vaccines. Now, as the government is running a special drive under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, we’ll try to complete the vaccination of the adult population at the earliest possible opportunity. Indore has vaccinated the highest number of people and administered the highest number of doses in the state’

— Dr Tarun Gupta, immunisation officer