Indore: 'AI-based mobile app on anvil to answer rheumatology questions'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “There is only one rheumatologist for every 80,000 people in our country. About 70 per cent of the population lives in villages, for which only 30 per cent of the doctors are available. And we have 70 per cent of doctors for the 30 per cent of the population that lives in cities,” Air Vice-Marshal Dr Shankar Subramanian said.

He was addressing the 37th Annual National Conference of the Indian Rheumatology Association and said that many types of research are now being done regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in rheumatology.

Commandant and senior consultant in Air Force Command Hospital, Bengaluru he said, “We are creating a mobile application that will use artificial intelligence to answer any questions patients may have about rheumatology, allowing them to easily find answers even from remote locations. In future, AI will check the patient's reports during OPD before the doctor and enter its suggestions in the report.”

The organising chairperson Dr VP Pandey said a special session was organised for the physicians to identify early symptoms of rheumatology-related diseases at the right time.