 Indore: After Eight Years, DAVV Gets New Department In School Of Aviation
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of eight years, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has opened a new teaching department named School of Aviation, Tourism, Hospitality and Management (SATHM). This department, which is set up on the instructions of Department of Higher Education (DHE), will offer degree, diploma and certificate courses. Registrar Ajay Verma said that the Planning and Evaluation Council of DAVV had approved a proposal for formation of SATHM on July 23. 'We notified the department on Monday,' he stated.

He also said that the department would produce job-ready youths for aviation, tourism and hospitality industry. He stated that the courses will be offered form this academic session itself. DAVV has made Dr Preeti Singh the founder head of SATHM. Prior to SATHM, Deen Dayal Upadhaya Kendra was inaugurated in DAVV in 2016.

SATHM to offer following courses

(A) BBA (Aviation Management), BSc (Avation Management), BBA (Hotel Management), Short Term Seven Aviation Sector skill Council Certificate Programmes viz Airport Ware House Coordinator, Airlines Flight Load Coordinator, Airline Cabin Crew, Flight Despatcher, Airline Reservation Agent, Airline Customer Service Executive and Airport Safety Crew.

(B) CRISP Programmes viz BCom (Logistics), BCom (Retail Operations), Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance

(C) MBA (Tourism) 5Yrs, MBA (Tourism) 2 Yrs which are being currently offered by IIPS will come under the purview of SATHM

(D) DGCA approved Certificate Training Course in Flying Drones for Civic Purposes

