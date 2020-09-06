Indore: Administration, health department forms teams to keep vigil on hospitals

Indore: After getting myriads of complaints against various hospitals authorized to provide COVID-19 treatment to patients, district administration and health department have constituted eight teams by dividing hospitals in four zones of the city to keep check on them.

These teams will ensure capacity of beds and facilities in the hospital as per the orders by administration and also check over the complaints of over billing and charging.

District COVID-19 Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar said, “We have constituted the teams which will be responsible to ensure facilities and to solve the issues, especially complaints of the patients. These teams will also check whether hospitals are following the orders of administration.”

The nodal officer also added that these hospitals are ordered to put a rate list so that patients would not suffer over billing and charging by hospitals.