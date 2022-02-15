Indore: Administer booster dose to all the rest of FLWs in two days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh has instructed officials to administer the booster dose of the corona vaccine to the remaining frontline workers (FLWs) compulsorily in the next two days.

According to updated information given to Collector Singh regarding the booster dose by vaccination nodal officer Dr Tarun Gupta, 11,234 frontline workers and 9,179 healthcare workers were left for vaccination. Singh said that all the above-mentioned beneficiaries should be reminded to get the dose by making regular calls from the control-room. If even after this, the remaining FLWs are not vaccinated within two days, penal action will be taken against them.

On the other hand, Singh had a detailed review of the pending cases of the CM Helpline at the TL meeting held at his office on Monday. On this occasion, additional collector Pawan Jain, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, RS Mandloi, district panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma and officers of other departments were present. Singh carried out a department-wise review of the disposal of the cases registered under the CM Helpline. He said that all the pending cases on the CM’s Helpline should be resolved satisfactorily.

Singh directed all SDMs and tehsildars should regularly visit their respective areas to resolve the problems of the people. He also directed all the officers present at the meeting to look into the cases of the CM’s Helpline seriously and ensure their satisfactory resolution.

During the review of the progress of the CM’s Helpline, instructions were given to issue show-cause notices to the officers of the departments concerned who got a D-grade in December. The D-grade category includes the public health and family welfare department, labour department, Backward Classes and minorities’ welfare department, lead bank and institutional finance, public works department and sports and youth welfare department.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:30 AM IST