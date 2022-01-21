Indore: Additional coaches to be added in Varanasi train

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railways has decided to add 4 coaches, including one AC-II and 3 AC-III, permanently in Indore-Varanasi-Indore train on January 25.
According to official information, the decision is taken in view of the extra rush of passengers in the trains.
In train no. 20413 Varanasi-Indore Mahakal Express train the 4 additional coaches to be added from January 25, in the train No. 20414 Indore-Varanasi Mahakal Express from January 26, in train no. 20415 Varanasi-Indore Mahakal Express from January 30 and in train number 20416 Indore-Varanasi Express the additional 4 coaches will be added
from January 31.
Bhopal-Mhow Intercity cancelled on 24 January
Due to engineering, traction and mechanical related works between Shujalpur-Kalapipal railway station of Bhopal-Ujjain section, Railways has taken a mega block on January 24. Therefore the operation of train no. 19324 Bhopal-Mhow Intercity Express train will be cancelled on January 24.
