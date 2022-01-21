e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

Indore: Additional coaches to be added in Varanasi train

According to official information, the decision is taken in view of the extra rush of passengers in the trains.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo | (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Representative Photo | (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railways has decided to add 4 coaches, including one AC-II and 3 AC-III, permanently in Indore-Varanasi-Indore train on January 25.

According to official information, the decision is taken in view of the extra rush of passengers in the trains.

In train no. 20413 Varanasi-Indore Mahakal Express train the 4 additional coaches to be added from January 25, in the train No. 20414 Indore-Varanasi Mahakal Express from January 26, in train no. 20415 Varanasi-Indore Mahakal Express from January 30 and in train number 20416 Indore-Varanasi Express the additional 4 coaches will be added
from January 31.

Bhopal-Mhow Intercity cancelled on 24 January

Due to engineering, traction and mechanical related works between Shujalpur-Kalapipal railway station of Bhopal-Ujjain section, Railways has taken a mega block on January 24. Therefore the operation of train no. 19324 Bhopal-Mhow Intercity Express train will be cancelled on January 24.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
