Indore ACP’s Husband Leaves Home In Police Jeep After Late-Night Fight; Gets Traced In Rajasthan

ACP’s Husband Traced In Rajasthan After Late-Night Disappearance Due To Dispute At Home From Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A cop's husband suddenly went missing following a dispute in Indore on Sunday night. After the fight, he left home in a government jeep in Indore and was traced hours later in Rajasthan.

The incident happened PTC area under the jurisdiction of Azad Nagar police station in Indore.

According to sources, the ACP's husband's mobile phone remained active, allowing for continuous tracking of his location. Acting on this information, the police pursued him and eventually located him in Nimbahera, Rajasthan.

On this basis, the police chased him and reached him in Nimbahera, Rajasthan. The ACP is returning to Indore with her husband and Azad Nagar and Banganga police station police.

According to the information, there was an altercation between the ACP posted in the city and her husband at night. After this the husband left the house in a government vehicle. The ACP told the police station that while leaving he had expressed apprehension of something untoward happening.

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Sources indicate that the ACP filed an FIR regarding her husband's disappearance within just a few hours of the incident.

Following the complaint, the Azad Nagar police station discreetly formed teams of personnel and initiated a search operation.

Simultaneously, the Banganga police also dispatched a team to assist in the search.

According to sources, his location was traced to the Dag-Barod region of Rajasthan. Consequently, a dedicated team was deployed to that area, as well as to various other parts of Rajasthan, to conduct the search.

He had been constantly changing his location; however, as his mobile phone remained active, he was successfully traced to Nimbahera.

According to senior officials have not yet been formally apprised of the details regarding this entire incident; the search operation is currently being conducted at the local police station level.