Milkman, Neighbour Booked For Stalking In Separate Incidents In Indore | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A milkman was booked for stalking a 14-year-old girl in the Bhanwarkuan police station area. The victim told police that the suspect had been stalking her for the past two months and repeatedly pressured her to talk to him.

The suspect initially called her residence landline and later began calling her father’s mobile number. On April 24, he called the father’s phone and asked to speak with the victim.

Harassment in Vijay Nagar

In another incident, a neighbour was booked for stalking and harassing a 40-year-old woman in the Vijay Nagar police station area. The woman told police that the suspect called her mobile despite her having blocked his number. He continued to harass her by calling her husband's phone using both his own number and his wife’s phone.

The woman claimed that whenever she leaves to drop her daughter off at the bus stop, the suspect follows her under the pretext of walking his dog and makes inappropriate gestures.

She further alleged that the suspect often forces his way into her flat on various pretexts when her husband is away.