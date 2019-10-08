Indore: Achievement is not success, never give up & you will go up; Swami Gaur Gopal Das

Indore: Life coach Swami Gaur Gopal Das from ISKCON said that achievements are not the only determinants of true success, which comes only when we have what really matters to us.

He was addressing the gathering of Round Square International Conference (RSIC) 2019 at The Emerald Heights International School on Monday.

“The secret of success depends on 3 Cs- Choose, Change and Connect,” Das said. He added that another C, i.e. Competition is the biggest issue in the world today, because of which, most people always stay unhappy.

“Every person in this world wants to know the secret behind success in professional as well as personal life. Having positive attitude is the key to achieving success in life,” said Das.

“Everybody has a different definition for success, depending upon the various stages of life. Not stopping at achieving short-term goals, we must embrace teachings of our culture, dharma and traditions,” added Das.

Elaborating Das said that as a student success might mean getting a spelling right in front of the class. Once we get our degrees, the amount of money we make become a mark of success and after a certain point it is relationships that matter.

Das asked the youth to focus on attitude rather than outer personality. “Our culture teaches us to respect every small thing in our surroundings,” he said.

Speaking about the aspects of success, Das said, “One must learn to digest failures and remain determined to achieve success. If you never give up, you go up in life.”

“Also, we must never hesitate to take help from capable persons in desperate times. We must also support those who are in need. Our life must be like a burning candle, which burns itself but bring light to everyone’s life,” Das said. He explained how balloons are going up; it is not because of their nature but because of the type of air inside them.