Indore: Accused issues certificate posing as president of World Book of Records

A written complaint was sent to CP Indore, Pune and Delhi for action in the matter

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 04:51 AM IST
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The president of the World Book of Records has lodged a complaint with the police against an unidentified person for misusing his name in a fake certificate which was given to a teacher in Pune. The complainant has also lodged a complaint with the commissioner of police in Pune and Delhi.

 President and CEO of the organisation Santosh Shukla told Free Press that he had received a phone call from Pune and the caller informed that his (Shukla’s) name was used in a certificate and the certificate was given by an unidentified person to a teacher named Ratilal Ramchand Babel in Pune district a few days ago. The caller also sent the fake certificate to Shukla.

 Shukla said that the certificate was with the name of ‘The Guiness World Book of Records’. In this certificate, Shukla’s name was mentioned as the issuing authority. When Shukla checked the certificate, he found that it was fake. It is said that the fake certificate was issued to the teacher after taking money from him.

The accused used his name and the fake signature on the certificate with the intention of defaming him. It is believed that the gang indulging in such a fraud is being operated from Delhi. 

