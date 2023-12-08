Indore: Accused Gets 10 Year's Jail For Throwing Acid On A Man's Face

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had thrown acid on the face of a paan shop operator in Betma was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in jail by the local court. The victim had not acceded to the accused’s demand to give him tobacco for free. The accused had promised to pay him the money later.

District prosecution officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the court of Nilesh Yadav, additional sessions judge, Depalpur sentenced convict Madanlal (46) resident of Betma, with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000.

On July 4, 2019, the complainant Ashish Chauhan along with his tenants Ramdas and Sagar came to the police station and reported that on July 3 evening he was at his father’s paan shop near Kanha Hotel.

At that time the accused came and asked his father to give him tobacco promising to pay him later but his father refused to give him the tobacco. This enraged the accused who started abusing him. Later, the argument turned ugly and Ashish’s father slapped the man. The man threatened Ashish’s father and walked away. After a while, he returned with a glass full of acid and threw it on Ashish’s father's face which caused burn injuries to him. The accused fled from the place.

Later the case was registered and the accused Madanlal was arrested and the accused was sentenced by the court.

The prosecution was represented by special public prosecutor Shivnath Singh Mavai.