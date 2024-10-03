 Indore: Accused Arrested From Surat In Online Fraud Of ₹4.85 Crore
Indore: Accused Arrested From Surat In Online Fraud Of ₹4.85 Crore

The accused duped city businessman on pretext of good returns on forex trading.

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One more accused was arrested in connection with duping a businessman of Rs 4.85 crore on the pretext of investment into forex trading, the police said on Wednesday. The accused used to provide a bank account to receive money from the prime accused. Four people have been arrested in the case so far.  

DCP (crime) Rajesh Tripathi said a city businessman had received a link through which the cybercriminals got him to download a software to earn multiple times of the investment in forex trading.

When the complainant transferred Rs 10,000, he found the investment grew to Rs 40,000 within a few minutes. He was later contacted by the conmen, who informed that he can earn four times of his invested money. After that the businessman transferred Rs 4.85 crore.  

He had seen a profit of Rs 16 crore but he could not withdraw money. Then, he tried to contact the conmen, but in vain. After realising that he fell victim to online fraud, he lodged a complaint with the crime branch.   During investigation, three people named Aryan, Mohammad Faiz and Amir were arrested from Nagpur and Chhattisgarh.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the names of other people indulged in the crime. On the basis of the information, a crime branch team reached Surat and arrested the fourth accused Sohail Khan from there. Sohail used to provide bank accounts opened using forged documents to the accused to receive money from the victims. The accused is being questioned for the involvement of other people. 

Crime Branch issues advisory

The crime branch officials have issued an advisory to avoid such online frauds. The officials urged people not to invest in the greed of good profits without checking the credibility of the share advisory company. For trading, pay full attention to the instructions and rules issued from time to time by SEBI.

Do not share the ID-password of a trading demat account with an unknown person. Do not click on any fake link received on social media platforms.   In case of any kind of fraud, immediately call your nearest police station or NCRP portal / 1930 or call the cyber helpline of the Crime Branch.

