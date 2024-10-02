Rajasthan: Bomb Threats Issued To 8 Railway Stations, Including Jaipur & Jodhpur; Jaish-e-Mohammed Claims Responsibility

Representative Image | PTI

8 railway stations of Rajasthan including Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur have received bomb blast threats through a letter. Security has been beefed up at these stations. Apart from Rajasthan, the letter also threatened to blow up various railway stations of Madhya Pradesh and Mahakal Temple (Ujjain) on October 30th and November 2nd during Diwali. The person making the threat has identified himself as Mohammad Salim Ansari, Jammu and Kashmir area commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

North-Western Railway CPRO Captain Shashi Kiran said that Hanumangarh railway station Superintendent received a letter on the evening of October 1st which has threats to blow up the railway stations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, Bundi, Alwar and Udaipur.

"The security agencies were alerted after the information came to light. Search was conducted at Hanumangarh station. No suspicious object found there. A case has been registered against an unknown person in Hanumangarh GRP police station,"said CORO

Watch: Ajmer is on high alert after a bomb threat from the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed targeted railway stations in Rajasthan. The RPF, led by Sub-Inspector Chanchal Shekhawat, conducted extensive checks at the station, trains, and platforms. A dog squad assisted in… pic.twitter.com/tAkfopnCjO — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2024

Rajasthan: Following a letter from the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed threatening to bomb Hanumangarh Railway station, a high alert has been issued at Alwar station.



Tara Chand, Station Superintendent, Alwar says, "As per the letter and the information we have received,… pic.twitter.com/VlYUSu6ZOT — IANS (@ians_india) October 2, 2024

Security has also been increased at Bikaner and other railway stations, Along with police and GRP police, security forces have been deployed at all the mentioned railway stations.

As per the reports Hanumangarh Station Superintendent Nagendra Singh received a yellow envelope addressed to Deputy Superintendent Jagat Narayan on Tuesday evening. There was a postage stamp on it. The letter has the seal of Hanumangarh Post Office dated 30th September.

The threat handwritten on old lined paper reads, “Oh God, forgive me, we will definitely avenge the death of our Jihadis being killed in Jammu and Kashmir. We will blow the railway stations of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Bundi, Udaipur, Bikaner, Jaipur division and Madhya Pradesh on 30 October, Ujjain Mahakal Temple on November 2nd. Will paint Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with blood. Jaish-e-Mohammed, Khuda Hafiz.”

Notably, similar threats were received to blow up 56 schools of Jaipur in May this year on the anniversary of the Jaipur blast, while just a day before this incident, 12 airports of the country, including Jaipur, had received a bomb threat.