Indore Accident: Speeding Cars Collide At Palasia Square Late Night, 2 Injured; Gogo Papers Recovered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major collision between two cars was reported late Wednesday night in Indore, leaving two people injured. One of the injured person was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Police have sized both damaged cars.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the discovery of drug-related miscellaneous substance found inside one of the cars.

ACP Khajrana, Kundan Mandloi, stated that the accident happened when a car heading towards the Regal area crashed into a car approaching from the direction of the White Church intersection. The impact was so severe that one of the cars spin around the road.

After receiving the information, police officials reaches the spot, The injured person identified as Vinayak, a resident of Maheshwar, and his companion sustained injuries. Vinayak is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

According to police officials, during a search of one of the cars, police recovered "Gogo papers" and other items associated with drug use. Preliminary inquiries also suggest that the person of the car responsible for the collision were under the influence of intoxicants. A detailed investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Speeding Car Overturns in Rau, Crashes into House

An another accident was reported on same night in Rau, when a speeding car lost control, overturned, and crashed into the front section of a house situated along the roadside.

Local residents and police rushed to the scene after the vehicle flipped. While the car caused significant damage to the front section of the house, it stopped just short of entering the quarters, preventing loss of life.

The young man driving the car sustained minor injuries. According to the reports, he abandoned the car and fled the scene. Police later used a crane to upright the car and seized the car for further investigation.