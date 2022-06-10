Indore: Academic calendar 2022-23; unlike past two years, no admission in colleges post-August 14

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Unlike the two past two years, admissions will not be permitted in higher education institutions after August 14.

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) in the academic calendar 2022-23 has clearly mentioned that the last date for admission in traditional undergraduate courses would be August 14.

For the past many years, August 14 has been the deadline for admission in colleges offering traditional courses. The deadline was fixed by the Supreme Court while deciding a petition.

However, DHE had allowed admissions post-August 14 also in the past two years citing Covid-19 crisis. Admissions were done till November in the last two sessions.

“This year, Covid-19 situation is under control in the country and life has gotten back to normal. Academic activities have also come back on track so the deadline for admission has been fixed,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr Suresh Silawat.

Currently, admissions are going on in colleges across the state.

The academic calendar states that classes should start from July 1, whereas Pravesh Ustav for welcoming first year students to the campuses should be held in the first week of August.

The academic calendar stipulates formation of a students' union in August/September. The calendar states that all college, district, and university level competitions should be completed by October end and annual functions should be held in the second week of February.

Supplementary exams from Sept 16

DHE has fixed dates for supplementary exams which are to be conducted between September 16 and 23 and results are to be declared by September 30. The universities will have to declare a tentative exam schedule by February 21. The academic calendar stipulates that practical exams should be conducted between March 14 and 25. The main exams are to be conducted between April 1 and May 18 and results are to be declared by June 30.

Second list of BEd seats allotment today

DHE is going to release a second seat allotment list of teacher education courses including BEd, MEd, BPEd and MPEd on June 11. Students whose names feature in the list would have to report to the allotted college and submit the fees for confirmation of admission.

DHE has allowed three rounds of centralised online counselling this year for admission into teacher education programmes.

At present, registrations for the final round of centralised online admission counselling are going on and will continue till June 13.

Final round of seat allotment will be made on June 22.

DHE sources said that more rounds could be permitted if seats remained empty in the BEd course.

