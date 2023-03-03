Indore: ABVP collects Rs 60 from students for Rangotsav at DAVV, Congress cries foul

IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain denied giving any permission for the event, activists of ABVP are collecting Rs 60 from each student for conducting Rangotsav on the UTD campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya.

Irked by ABVP’s move, activists of Congress met the VC and expressed their anguish over politicising the education campus.

The VC told the Congress activists that she had not permitted ABVP to hold the event on the UTD campus.

According to information, ABVP activists wanted to hold Rangotsav on the hockey ground of DAVV for which they are collecting Rs 60 each from students of university teaching departments.

They had also sought VC's permission to hold the event, but she rejected their application.

Still, the ABVP activists did not stop and continued to collect money from students assuring them that the event would be held on the DAVV ground.

Congress leaders including Devendra Singh Yadav, Vivek Khandelwal, Girish Joshi, Abhijeet Pandey and other Congressmen complained with the VC objecting to the Rangotsav of ABVP on the university campus.

While handing over the memorandum to the VC, the Congressmen asked how and why a programme of the student wing of a political outfit was allowed on the university campus.

When the VC clarified that she had not given permission, the Congressmen showed her a poster on which there was information about holding a Rangotsav on the hockey ground with the logo of the ABVP.

The VC informed the Congress workers that she had received an application for the function, but she rejected it straightaway.

To this, the Congressmen said that if the programme is conducted without permission, then she should register complaint with the police as the organisers are collecting money from the students.