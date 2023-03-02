Light shower brings temperature down in parts of Madhya Pradesh; Bhopal, Indore sees no relief from heat

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Slight drop in temperature with light rain and traces recorded across the state on Thursday. Clouds dispersed due to moisture in the atmosphere. According to the meteorological department, rain was recorded at some places in the districts of Sagar-Jabalpur divisions in the last 24 hours. Damoh's Hata recorded 1 cm rain.

There was a considerable drop in the day temperature in the districts of Gwalior division. Guna recorded a drop of 2.4 degree Celsius in night temperature which settled at 17.0 degree Celsius. The department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh told Free Press there is no relief from hot weather but the rain and clouds have checked the temperature rise.

There was not much relief from heat in Bhopal despite a drop of 0.8 degree Celsius, the day temperature stood at 33.7 degree Celsius on Thursday. The minimum temperature on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday was 18.0 degree Celsius after a drop of 1.8 degree Celsius. Indore recorded 34.8 degree Celsius day temperature while the night temperature stood at 17.6 degree Celsius.

Bhopal did not experience any rain activity. Cyclonic circulation is over Rajasthan and Western Madhya Pradesh. Another western disturbance is approaching from March 4. Scattered rain is likely at Western parts of the state, said Singh.

A new western disturbance is active near Iran and due to its influence, the direction of the winds are likely to change. There is a possibility of rain in many areas of Madhya Pradesh. The clouds have dispersed due to moisture in the atmosphere. Besides, the southern direction of the wind is keeping the temperature high. The induced cyclone over Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan has dissipated. Western Disturbance is present near Pakistan.