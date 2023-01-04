Indore: A 55-year-old woman admitted to hospital in critical condition

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the gradually increasing Covid cases in city, a 55-year-old woman, found positive on Monday, was admitted to the hospital in critical conditions. She became the first patient to be admitted to the hospital due to Covid-19 at least after three months.

According to District Surveillance Officer Dr Amit Malakar, the patient is a resident of Green Park Colony and she didn’t have any travel history.

“The patient had a cough and cold after which she had gone through the Covid test. She also has comorbidities including uncontrolled diabetes and blood pressure,” Dr Malakar said.

A team of health department had collected samples of her seven family members and surprisingly they all didn’t have any travel history in last one month.

“Her samples would be sent for genome sequencing while samples of her family members have been sent for testing. We are closely monitoring the conditions of her family members as well,” Dr Malakar added.

Meanwhile, HoD of respiratory medicine in SAIMS Dr Ankur Agrawal said that condition of the woman is critical.

“She has severe pneumonia too along with Covid infection. She is on bipap and requires about 80 percent oxygen support. We are closely monitoring her conditions,” Dr Agrawal told media.