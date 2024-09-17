Indore: 98.81 Lakh Passengers Travelled From City Railway Station

Representative Image | Picasa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 9881716 passengers travelled from the city railway station during the year 2023-24. Of these, 4602328 passengers travelled in reserved category and 5279388 passengers in unreserved category. In this way, the Railways earned Rs 399 crore revenue during 2023-24 from the city railway station.

The city railway station has managed to maintain supremacy of the most earning railway station of Ratlam Railway Division for the past several years. Ujjain is second and Ratlam is third in terms of earnings. Recently, the Railways have divided 8,809 railway stations across the country into different categories.

This classification has been prepared by the Railway Ministry on the basis of reports received from all zones of the country. Railways classifies stations every five years, in which the figures of income and passengers are taken from the previous financial year. The city has been placed in NSG-2 category (Non-Suburban Station Group) by the Railways. According to the data, a total of 9881716 travelled from the city railway station during the year 2023-24.

Of these, 4602328 passengers travelled in reserved category and 5279388 passengers in unreserved category. In this way, the Railways have earned Rs 3401127164 from the sale of reserved category tickets and Rs 59,81,66,102 from the sale of unreserved category tickets from the city railway station. Its total is Rs 3,99,92,93,176, while a total of 9,04,848 passengers travelled from Mhow railway station during the year 2023-24, giving the Railways an income of Rs 14,19,31,548.