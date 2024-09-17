 Indore: 98.81 Lakh Passengers Travelled From City Railway Station
The city railway station has managed to maintain supremacy of the most earning railway station of Ratlam Railway Division for the past several years.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 02:34 AM IST
Representative Image | Picasa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 9881716 passengers travelled from the city railway station during the year 2023-24. Of these, 4602328 passengers travelled in reserved category and 5279388 passengers in unreserved category. In this way, the Railways earned Rs 399 crore revenue during 2023-24 from the city railway station.

The city railway station has managed to maintain supremacy of the most earning railway station of Ratlam Railway Division for the past several years. Ujjain is second and Ratlam is third in terms of earnings. Recently, the Railways have divided 8,809 railway stations across the country into different categories.

