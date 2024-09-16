 After Chattisgarh, MP; Rajasthan To Offer MBBS Course In Hindi Starting This Year!
Students at two state-run medical colleges, Dr Sampurnanand (SN) Medical College in Jodhpur and Barmer Medical College, can choose to study in Hindi or English.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Representative Image | Freepik

In line with the announcements made by the Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh governments, Rajasthan will likewise offer MBBS education in Hindi. There will be an option for students enrolling in the two medical colleges for the 2024–2025 academic year to choose between Hindi and English for the said program.

The Rajasthan state government issued this announcement stating that two state-run universities will provide MBBS programs in Hindi to students pursuing medical education there, according to News18.

This facility has been introduced in the first phase at the Marwar Medical University-affiliated Dr Sampurnanand (SN) Medical College in Jodhpur and Barmer Medical College.

Announcement in Chattisgarh

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the Chhattisgarh MBBS program will be offered in Hindi as of the current academic year.

It was announced on Saturday, the day of the "Hindi Divas." Reportedly, this action aligns with the objective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared during a rally in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, to provide medical education in Hindi.

Sai reportedly told reporters at his residence that his government was happy to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda. This is according to the news agency PTI.

He further stated that Chhattisgarh had fully embraced the National Education Policy and that the move was a part of efforts to "change our education policy at every level from the old Macaulay imperialist education policy".

"Our government has taken a big decision on Hindi Diwas. The MBBS course will now also be taught in Hindi. Books in Hindi will be introduced in the first year from this session (2024-25). The health department has been asked to arrange books and study materials," he said.

"The move will benefit students from rural areas since they mostly come from Hindi medium schools and face difficulty in medical courses despite being talented due to the use of English language. Studying in Hindi will strengthen their basics, help them develop a deep understanding of the subject and make them good doctors," Sai added.

