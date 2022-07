Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 94 per cent candidates appeared in state forest service main exam-2020 which was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Sunday.

The exam was conducted in a single session from 12 noon to 3 pm at seven exam centres in the district. A total of 2,775 candidates had registered for the exam from the district. Of them, a total of 2,613 candidates appeared in the examination on Sunday.