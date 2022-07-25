e-Paper Get App

Indore: BRTS corridor from Old Palasia to Industry House opened to all traffic

AICTSL officials said, “This is an emergency so we have allow the corridor to be used. But this is temporary and the work is expected to get over within a week.”

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

The BRTS Corridor from Old Palasia to Industry House has been opened for all traffic as Narmada pipeline along the route sprung a leak on Saturday and the entire road (left-side while going towards Old Palasia) was filled with water.

The authorities have barricaded the road and work is on in full swing.

However, with all traffic running on the corridor, the movement of i-buses have been affected and they are unable to maintain their schedule.

