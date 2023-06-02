Indore: 85 AWSs are going to be upgraded to Saksham Anganwadi Centres

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 85 prime Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in the city will be upgraded into Saksham Anganwadi Centres (SACs) in the current financial year. The upgradation would be done as part Government of India’s flagship Saksham Anganwadi Programme.

A letter issued by Ram Rao Bhonsle, commissioner, WCD states, “Under ‘Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0’, 2 lakh selected AWCs per year would be strengthened and upgraded for improved nutrition and ECCE delivery for stimulating the creative, social, emotional, cognitive and intellectual development of children under six years of age in convergence with education, development programmes, improved infrastructure including internet/WIFI connectivity, LED screens, water purifier/installation of RO Machine; material for early childhood care and education including smart learning and audio-visual aids and child-friendly learning equipment.”

The directorate has further made it clear to the state that only selected anganwadi centres will be given the funds to complete the work of renovation. The letter further explains that accordingly funds were released in the current FY 2022-23 for the upgradation of AWCs into Saksham AWCs in the Aspirational Districts only.

Funds to be received by each AWCs

A letter from Directorate reads that it has now been proposed from the centre that 80,000 AWCs will be upgraded in the coming Financial Year 2023-24. Hence, Rs 1,00,000 will be provided per AWCs.

“Indore has a target to enlist its 85 prominent AWCs. So the city might receive the amount of 85L. However, we will decide if an anganwadi is suitable to be converted into a centre or not and then will take further decisions,” said, Ramniwas Budholiya, joint director, WCD

Renovation includes

- Strengthening and upgrading existing AWC buildings that are Government owned. The AWC building will be equipped with audio-visual aids and child-friendly learning equipment to facilitate joyful learning

- Construction of boundary wall: Development of a modern kitchen, adequate and proper cooking and serving utensils, etc.

- Ensuring clean storage facility for nutrition materials

- Ensuring electricity connection is available for provisioning LED connection

- Installation of Rain Water Harvesting System in regions which receive Heavy Rainfall