Indore: 79-Year-Old 'Sevak' Injured In Mahakal Temple Fire Dies During Treatment

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 79-year-old sevak, who was severely injured during a fire accident at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple on Holi, died during treatment at hospital on Wednesday morning.

Tragedy struck the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on the occasion of Holi on February, 25 when a fire broke out during the revered 'bhasma aarti' ritual.

Among the 14 individuals injured in the incident was a 79-year-old 'sevak', who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries after 15 days of treatment at a hospital in Maharashtra on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The fire erupted within the temples' 'GarbhGriha' on March 25, sending shockwaves through the religious community and devotees alike.

The incident occurred as 'gulal' (colored powder) fell onto a puja thali containing burning camphor during the sacred ritual. The elderly 'sevak' was among those caught in the blaze, sustaining critical injuries that ultimately proved fatal despite medical intervention.

"Satyanarayan Soni (79), sevadar at the Mahakaleshwar temple, was first sent to a private hospital in Indore and when his condition did not improve, he was admitted to the National Burns Centre in Mumbai," Ujjain District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told PTI.

"He died during treatment in the hospital in Mumbai. He was already suffering from diabetes," said Neeraj Kumar.

Fourteen persons, including priests and 'sevaks' (servitors) were injured in the blaze.

According to the collector, three individuals who sustained burns during the fire are currently receiving medical care at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in Indore. Their condition remains under close observation as medical professionals strive to provide them with the necessary treatment and support for their recovery.

Meanwhile, the remaining injured persons have fortunately recovered after receiving medical attention.