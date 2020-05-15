Indore: Seven-year-old corona victim's motivational video making waves in social media

A corona victim, 7-year-old Tanisha Vaisnav (7) of Nanda Nagar has made a video for motivating people to remain safe from coronavirus, which is being appreciated by many in the social media. Tanisha was in home isolation after when she was found corona positive.

Tanisha is the daughter of Ajay Vaishnav, a wrestling coach and sister of Apoorva Vaishnav, a wrestler.

In the video Tanisha says "I am corona positive. For fighting corona, I eat fresh fruits and vegetables. I also do exercises to increase my immunity." She then goes on to show a few exercises and also informs about the condition of her health. She also gives advice on how to remain safe from the virus .

The video got more than 1K views within 7 hours on Twitter. Also, her video was retweeted by 25 people including Minister of Water Resources Tulsi Silawat.