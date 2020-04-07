Indore: 7 more cured from coronavirus, more to follow suit soon

Indore: It’s good news for Indoreans as 7 more persons were discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. With these, the total number of people discharged after defeating COVID-19 reached to 15 in two days.

According to administrator of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Rajeev Singh said, “We have discharged 7 more patients from the hospital on Tuesday. The patients who were discharged include 54-year-old Shabbir Rangwala, 55-year-old Farida Bee, 32-year-old Anju Sisodiya, 18-year-old Jitendra Sisodiya, 18-year-old Ishita Kandari, 24-year-old Harshita Kandari and 57-year-old Janki Kandari.”

Singh said that sample reports of more patients have been tested negative and they will also be released soon.

Meanwhile, the youngest patient, who was discharged from the hospital, Ishita said, “It was a nightmare for me and I lost my father too as he had the same symptoms but unfortunately his samples were not taken. We faced ordeal especially due to the delay of ambulance and admission in hospital.”

After defeating the disease, she appealed to people to stay at home as the disease is deadly and staying at home is the only way to prevent the disease.

“Drink warm water and warm beverages to increase immunity. Initially, I had breathing problems but it was improved after medication, I wish nobody falls prey to the disease,” she told Free Press.

1200 people surveyed, 40 samples taken

According to chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia said as many as 600 people were screened on Tuesday and 40 samples were taken.

“We have also started door-to-door survey in which 1250 people were surveyed and the survey team found 40 people symptomatic. However, after doctors’ checkups, only two were found symptomatic for COVID-19 and samples of both were taken,” Dr Jadia added.