Indore: 600 IIPS students walk out of Campus, mark sheets in hand

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 600 students holding mark sheets in hand walked out of the International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), DAVV, on Wednesday. The institute held the passing out ceremony for students who have successfully completed their courses. The ceremony saw 135 meritorious students receiving awards for their scholastic performance in academic years 2020, 2021 and 2022. They were awarded medals and certificates for their achievements.

Also, 600 students from different streams at IIPS, MS, M.Tech, MBA (MS), 2&5 years, MBA (Entrepreneurship), MBA (APR), MBA (Tourism), as well as B.Com (Hons) were provided with transcripts, and the transfer certificates in the presence of vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain.

A video of memories which was a collection of all the precious moments of both faculty and the students of IIPS was also shown during the event. The video filled the students with enthusiasm as they got to live all those moments once again. At the same time, it was quite emotional for the students, too, as they are about to bid farewell to the institution.

In his welcome speech, IIPS director professor BK Tripathi narrated the story of a colonel and brigadier to describe the importance of batchmates.

In her address, V-C professor Renu Jain said the students would certainly miss the institute and the institute would also miss them. Dr Jain stated that the students would now be entering a brand new world, the world of corporates, competition, as well as responsibilities.

Rector Prof Ashok Sharma and registrar Anil Sharma also spoke on the occasion.