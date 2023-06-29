 Indore: 6 Associate Professors Promoted
Six associate professors were promoted to professors and four assistant professors to associate professors after conducting interviews on Wednesday.

Thursday, June 29, 2023
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Filling the posts of professors and associate professors in-house, MGM Medical College has promoted six associate professors to professors and four assistant professors to associate professors after conducting interviews on Wednesday.

The associate professors who have become professors include Dr Brijesh Lahoti (pediatric surgery), Dr Pali Rastogi (psychiatry), Dr Nilesh Jain (pediatrics), Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla (general surgery), Dr Pansy Sonia Moses (general surgery), and Dr Ajay Bhatt (physiology).

The assistant professors who have become associate professors include Dr Atul Shende (general medicine), Dr Sachin Verma (general surgery), Dr Sunita Solanki (physiology), and Dr Pooja Vaskle Panvel (anesthesia).

