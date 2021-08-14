Indore: 58,841 people inoculated at 287 sites in the district

Indore: As many as 58,841 people were inoculated at 287 sites across the district on Saturday.

“We’d targeted over 1 lakh people for vaccination, but we could vaccinate only over 55,000 people. People have shown a good response to the drive and, now, we’ll switch our focus to inoculating people with the second dose of vaccine as about 94 per cent of the total targeted population has already been inoculated with the first dose,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Over 40,000 people above the age of 18 years were vaccinated, while over 10,000 people above the age of 45 years and over 4,400 people above the age of 60 years were vaccinated.

Fortunately, no AEFI case was reported.

Vax in city at a glance

(As per CoWIN portal)

A total of 58,841 people were vaccinated on Saturday. A total of 33.2 lakh doses have been administered in the city, so far, including 26.09 lakh people only with the first dose and over 7.1 lakh people with the second dose, as well.

§ Over 17.97 lakh male and 15.21 lakh females were vaccinated at least with the first dose

§ Over 27.66 lakh doses of COVISHIELD and 5.44 lakh doses of COVAXIN administered in the city

§ Over 19.13 lakh people between age 18 and 44 years of age vaccinated at least with the first dose of vaccine

§ Over 8.88 lakh people between age 45 and 60 years vaccinated at least with first dose

§ Over 5.17 lakh people above 60 years of age were vaccinated at least with the first dose

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Indore plans massive vaccination drive

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:21 PM IST