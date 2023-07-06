Indore: 558 Students From City Clear CA Exam | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared CA exam results on Wednesday. A total of 1,764 students appeared in the CA final from the city, out of which 558 got success.

CA Mausam Rathi, Chairman of the Indore CA Branch, informed that 610 students in both the groups appeared in the CA final from the city, out of which 69 passed both groups and 130 passed one group.

In the first group, 492 students participated in the exam, in which 53 passed. In the second group, 662 students gave the exam, out of which 306 passed. In this way, a total of 1,764 students appeared in the CA final from the city, out of which 558 got success.

A total of 13,430 became CAs all over the country while Indore got 180 new CAs. The passing percentage of both groups at the national level was 8.33%, while the percentage of Indore was 11.31%.

The percentage of passing any one group was about 22% at the national level while it was 31% in the city, the percentage of those who passed group 2 from the city was 46%. Intermediate Exam Result ICAI also declared the results of the Intermediate Exam, wherein two students from the city achieved AIR 22 and 34.

A total of 634 students from the city appeared for both groups, out of which 78 passed both groups and 128 passed either group. 687 appeared for the first group and 693 for the second group, out of which 112 passed the first group and 251 passed the second group.

Top 5 City Rankers

Nikhil Jain (AIR 22) 628/80

Amee Jain (AIR 34) 614/800

Keshav Gupta 597/800

Vrinda Mucchal 584/800

Vradhi Jain 577/800

