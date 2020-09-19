Indore: 5000 Covidiots fined during last week- Check out full details

Indore: More than 5,000 Covidiots have been fined for not following corona protocols in the last one week. During this period more than 2,500 people were found Covid positive.

The spread of Novel coronavirus is increasing day-by-day in the city but it appears that many of the citizens are not concerned about the spread of the virus. Many people can be seen roaming in public places without wearing masks. Some of them do wear masks but in an improper manner, keeping their nose or mouth uncovered. Some of the people are only wearing the mask just to ensure that they are not fined.

According to the IMC officials, often there are arguments between IMC employees and those who are asked to pay a fine for not wearing masks. IMC teams have been deployed at various spots of the city between 11 am and 8 pm to ensure that people follow the corona protocol while on the road and public places.

IMC officials said that around 5,011 people have been fined within the last seven days. IMC has collected a fine of Rs 9,45,700 from the violators.



In the last seven days (from Saturday) sampling of around 20,463 people was done by the health department out of which 2,694 people were found Covid positive. The number of positive samples stood at 13.1%, in other words, one in seven persons tested positive.

Day- Fine imposed on people- Amount collected

Saturday (September 19)- 557- Rs 1,05,100

Friday (September 18)- 777- Rs 1,47,200

Thursday (September 17)- 618- Rs 1,20,600

Wednesday (September 16)- 609- Rs 1,20,000

Tuesday (September 15)- 508- Rs 1,14,300

Monday (September 14)-1,064- Rs 2,02,000

Sunday (September 13)- 886- Rs 1,42,800

Total- 5011- Rs 9,45,700