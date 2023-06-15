Indore: 50 Hrs And Still Counting, Police Still Clueless About Accused

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police, even after 50 hours of exercise, are clueless about the identity of two persons accused of throwing an alcohol bottle and food packets inside a religious place in the MIG area.

The police are awaiting information from food-delivery company to identify the accused caught in the act by CCTV.

Caretaker found the bottle and the food packet inside the religious place and informed other people. They checked the CCTV and found that a person alighted from a car and threw the bottle and food packet inside. The incident was reported with the MIG police station on Tuesday. As CCTV recording showed that the car was driven by another person police believed that two persons were involved.

On the basis of the CCTV, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and checked more than 50 CCTVs installed between Geeta Bhawan Square and Satya Sai Square. The car was seen at many locations but the registration number could not be ascertained. MIG police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma said that a slip in the name of a restaurant in Scheme Number 78 was recovered from the food packet found in the religious place. The restaurant later told the police that the food was ordered through an online food delivery company.

Police sent mail to food-delivery company

Police said that a mail had been sent to main office of online food-delivery company in Gurugram. The company has assured to provide information about the above-mentioned food order. The police are hopeful of nabbing the accused after receiving order details from the company.