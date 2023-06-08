Indore: 445 km of new power lines installed 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of SSTD scheme, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has carried out works worth Rs 120 crore in the last one year in all 15 districts under its jurisdiction.

This has also led to a massive expansion in power distribution capacity. West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that the instalment work of 82 km line of 33 KV, 322 km line of 11 KV, and 41 km line of low tension has been done.

A total of 445 km of new lines have been installed in the last 12 months. Similarly, the work of 8 new sub-stations of 33/11 KV has been completed; their capacity is 40MW.

Apart from this, power distribution capacity has been increased by installing 57 new power transformers in the grids. Tomar said that the work of increasing the capacity of power transformers has been done at 82 places. Likewise, the work of power distribution transformer has also been done at 800 places.