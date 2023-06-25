Indore: 4-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Pit Dug For Laying Pipeline | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an unfortunate incident, a child died after falling into a pit on Saturday evening in Idreesh Colony, Azad Nagar area of Indore.

The pit was opened to lay the pipeline of the Municipal Corporation, in which rainwater had filled and the child fell into that pit while playing.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that the Municipal Corporation had given the contract to L&T company for laying the pipeline. The company had dug the pit and left it open.

4-year-old Vansh, son of Vijay Pandey, fell into this pit and died.

Indresh Tripathi said, "Today, after getting information from the postmortem and the Municipal Corporation, a case will be registered against whoever is negligent in this matter."