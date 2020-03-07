Indore: 4 thieves of inter-state gang arrested, goods worth Rs 13.75 lakh seized

Indore: Police arrested four persons in Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday and claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of thieves. Stolen goods including gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 13.75 lakh were recovered from them. Police claimed that two of the main gang members are on the run and goods worth lakhs of rupees would be recovered from them.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that a team led by Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya was checking vehicles in Palda area. The team stopped three persons - Nanak Patwaji and Narendra Sundarlal of Nayta Mundala and Anand Mandve of Samta Nagar on suspicion and during questioning, they confessed that they roamed the colonies to sell blankets and repair locks, but in reality, they used to recce houses in Bhanwarkuan area. They targetted locked house.

The accused used to give stolen valuables to their accomplice Pankaj Choudhary of Udyog Nagar, Palda who took gold loans from two finance companies. Police have arrested Pankaj. He had taken gold loans from Muthoot Finance and IIFL bank by keeping more than 2 kg gold with them. So far, the companies have seized around 90 grams of gold from Pankaj for not paying EMIs.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused lost cash in gambling. The police are trying to recover the money from the persons who won the cash.

So far, the police have recovered gold weighing 293 grams worth Rs 12.61 lakh, 400 grams silver worth Rs 19,000, bike purchased from stolen cash worth 70,000 and other goods from the accused. The police have recovered the total goods worth Rs 13.75 lakh from the accused.

Accused Manjeet Sardar of Udaipur (Rajasthan) and Gurdayal Sardar of Dudhiya village on Nemawar Road are on the run and a team was sent to arrest them.