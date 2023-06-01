Indore: 4 injured as PNG pipe blasts at BJP leader's office

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Marimata Square area after a fire broke out at the office of BJP leader and IDA vice chairman Golu Shukla on Wednesday early morning. After the explosion near the office, fire spread to the office injuring four employees sleeping on the terrace.

It is said that the fire was caused by a blast in the PNG line near the office. According to a fire brigade officer, the incident took place around 4.41 am. There was an explosion in Shukla’s office after which fire broke out.

Firefighters had to use more than 40,000 litres of water to completely douse the flames. Four employees named Narendra, Prince, Jeetu and Bablu got injured in the accident.

They were sleeping on the terrace at the time of the incident and received injuries due to glass which hit them after the blast. Firefighters took more than two hours to control the fire.

It is said that the work of a telecom company is underway in the area. During the digging, the PNG line was damaged resulting in the explosion. However, the local police are investigating the matter to know the exact reason behind the explosion and the fire.

