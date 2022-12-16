Indore: 4-day mega IIID Showcase-2022 kicks off

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited IIID Showcase-2022 has taken an initiative to build a bridge between traditional and indigenous art forms with the use of modern products. The four-day exclusive mega show kicked off at the Labh Ganga Convention Centre on Thursday.

The IIID Showcase presents a collection of world’s renowned interior and architecture brands. One of its major highlights is a special 1600-square feet pavilion constructed to encourage local art and culture of Madhya Pradesh.

The show was inaugurated by Padmashri Durgabai Vyam, Gond artist. Addressing the event, she said her maternal and paternal grandmothers used to collect clay from four places, including rivers, lakes, mountains and farms to decorate their house walls. “When I decorated my house with this art form, I was much appreciated by my neighbours. They invited me to use the same to deck up their homes during weddings and festivals,” she added.

The chairperson of IIID Showcase -2022 and architect, Sheetal Kapde, said promoting Madhya Pradesh’s local art and artists is the main objective of the programme. “The initiative will connect interior designers with handloom, handicrafts and tribal artists,” she said.

Vikas Thakkar, secretary of the event, said the first day was dedicated to a stall contest and various competitions for students. The jury members visited every stall and chose the best.

Chairperson-elect and architect, Abhishek Julka, said renowned interior designer, Shailesh Manke, will host a workshop on Friday which will be followed by eminent interior designer Neeraj Shah’s workshop on “The Aha Moments”. Also, a panel discussion by architects and interior designers on “Design Talks” will be held both on Friday and Saturday.