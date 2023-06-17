 Indore: 3 Rob Woman, Three Others  In A Single Night, Arrested
Gold chain, bikes recovered

Saturday, June 17, 2023
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three men were arrested in connection with serial robberies in a night in the Kanadiya and Lasudia areas on Friday. They robbed a woman of her gold chain, after which they snatched a bike and a scooter from two persons. The police are questioning the accused for other such crimes.

DCP (zone-2) Abhishek Anand informed the media that a woman named Prerna Dubey, a resident of Manavata Nagar was robbed of her gold chain on June 12 in the Kanadiya area.

On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police team led by Kanadiya police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre gathered information about the accused and managed to arrest them.

The accused were identified as Anas Khan, Faizan Khan and Asif Sheikh, all residents of Khajrana area. They allegedly confessed to snatching a gold chain from the woman.

They further informed the police that they had also robbed a scooter from two persons near BCM Paradise Square. Accused Anas Khan informed the police that he along with his friends Taukeer Khan and Aslam had robbed two persons of their bike and scooter.

They also confessed to committing a robbery in the Khajrana area.

The police have recovered a gold chain, a scooter, a bike and a bike used in the crime from the accused. Police are questioning the accused about their other accomplices.     

Two held for mobile phone snatching

A joint team of the crime branch and Azad Nagar police arrested two persons for snatching mobile phones from two persons in the area on Friday. According to the police, acting on a tip off two persons named Golu Saraswal and Durgesh Verma were apprehended from the area. They allegedly confessed to snatching mobile phones from two persons on May 6 and June 14 near Teen Imli Square and near Shani Temple in the area. Two mobile phones and a bike used in the crime were recovered from them.

