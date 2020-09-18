Indore: 3 held for bid to sell rare Red Sand Boa snake for Rs 25 Lakh

A red sand boa snake, worth around Rs 1.25 crore, was rescued from five persons, who were trying to sell it in Narsinghgarh town in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on December 30, 2019, an official said. The five accused, including three minors, have been taken into custody, the official said.

According to police, these rare non-poisonous snakes are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic, and are in huge demand in the international market. They are also believed to bring good luck and wealth.

Crime branch arrested three persons while they were trying to sell a rare Red Sand Boa in the outskirts of the city on Friday. The police, posing as buyer, reached the accused when they agreed to sell it for Rs 25 lakh but were arrested. Police believed that the value of the Red Sand Boa is worth crores in the international market.