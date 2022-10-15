Indore: 2,500 city students to attend launch of 'Medical Education in Hindi'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About 2,500 students from the city will go to Bhopal to participate in the launch of the 'Medical Education in Hindi’ programme, scheduled for Sunday. They will travel to Bhopal in 60 buses.

In each bus, a teacher will also accompany them as in-charge. Students going to Bhopal will include students related to medical and technical education.

The programme to launch ‘Hindi mai Medical ki Padhai’ will be held in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will also release MBBS first-year Hindi books. The programme will be presided over by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang will be the special guest. This programme will start at 12 noon at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

CM Chouhan reviewed the preparations for the programme through video conferencing on Friday. It was informed that students of the district and Hindi lovers and experts would also participate in this programme.

Divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma and collector Manish Singh too joined the video conferencing from their offices. Vice-Chancellor of DAVV Dr Renu Jain, MLAs Ramesh Mendola and Malini Gaur, former MLA Rajesh Sonkar etc. were also present. Chouhan gave directions regarding organising the programmes everywhere from city to village and from school to college by roping in people and students.