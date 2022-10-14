Bhopal: District court orders life imprisonment to man for raping minor stepdaughter

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, on Friday ordered life imprisonment to a person for raping his minor stepdaughter. Additional District Judge Padma Jathav passed the order.

According to additional district public prosecution officer Manoj Tripathi, a woman belonging to Chhindwara told MP Nagar police station staff she remarried after death of her first husband. Both started living in slum in Bhopal.

At time of her marriage, her daughter with first marriage was 12 years old and student of class V. Woman, in her complaint, alleged that her second husband Rajesh Bharati often touched her daughter with bad intention.

On her complaint, police registered case against Rajesh under Sections 376,363, 328, 366(A), 376(3) of IPC and 5L/6, 5L/2/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.