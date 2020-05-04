Indore: 23 hearing impaired students on way home

Indore: About 23 hearing impaired and mute students, who were working in Gurgaon and Delhi, returned to Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The stranded students faced extreme difficulty due to their inability to communicate with district administration and police personnel.

The students connected to special educators Monica and Gyanendra Purohit in Indore, who coordinated their return home. “First we reached out to Dr Hemant Atre, who arranged for ration for the students during lockdown period,” Purohit said.

Further, the educators reached out to district administration and arranged location detection of the 23 students. “They were in different areas, so we had to track them through google locations and finally after a month, these students are returning home,” Purohit said.

The students reached Gwalior on Monday evening and underwent medical examination. Students will reach their homes in various districts including Indore and Ujjain by Tuesday morning.