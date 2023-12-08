Indore: 22-Year-Old Delivery Boy Ends Life After Alleged Girlfriend Forces Him To Leave Parents

Deceased Sachin aka Kamal Jhala | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old delivery man committed suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at his residence in the Banganga police station area on Thursday. The exact reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from his place.

However, the family members alleged that he consumed the poisonous substance after his girlfriend forced him to leave his parents. She began living with him at his house after her family members threw her out. The police are investigating the case and recording statements from the family members.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sachin aka Kamal Jhala, a resident of Bhawani Nagar, who worked as a delivery boy. Sachin’s father, Govind, alleged that Sachin committed suicide after a dispute with his girlfriend, who had been living at his house for the past month.

They had attempted a court marriage, but family members filed a complaint at the police station, stating that the girl is a minor, preventing the marriage.

His girlfriend lived in the same colony, and her parents had thrown her out after the incident. She began to live at Sachin’s house from last one month. She was pressuring him to leave his parents and live elsewhere.

Sachin was tense over the dispute for a couple of days. He had a sister who is married in Rajasthan and he was the only son of his parents. The police have initiated an investigation to know the exact reason behind his decision to end life after sending the body for autopsy.