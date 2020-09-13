Indore: 20,000 appear for NEET under strict vigil

Indore: Over 20,000 aspirants appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) held at over 63 centers across the city on Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, deployed more than 150 officials at the centers to keep a strict vigil on the exam process and to ensure following SOP for COVID-19.

“The exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm in offline mode for over 60,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats across the country,” a senior official said.

The students were advised to reach exam centre hours before the exam on the basis of given slots to follow social distancing.

The exam was held amid tight security, as students were not even allowed to enter the examination hall wearing shoes or carry any kind of stationery with them. They also had to follow proper dress code with half-sleeve shirts/tops without any accessories. Metal detectors, laser scanners and other advance equipment were used to frisk the students in order to prevent them from using hi-tech devices for cheating.