Indore: 20 Rescued As Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Building On BRTS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out in an office on the second floor of a commercial building near BRTS in Vijay Nagar leading to a panic-like situation for a few minutes in the area on Tuesday evening. More than 20 people were stuck there on the upper floor for some time. They noticed smoke and some of them felt suffocated. Fire brigade and the people managed to control the fire and took out some people stuck on the upper floor. The incident took place in the Shagun Arcade around 7.30 pm.

Many people were working in their offices on the upper floors when they noticed smoke. The flames were leaping and heavy smoke was coming out from an office on the second floor. After this, a panic-like situation prevailed in the area. Some of the people rushed downstairs immediately while more than 20 people were stuck on the upper floors and were seen seeking help.

After knowing about the incident, district collector Asheesh Singh, additional commissioner of police (Law and Order) Amit Singh, DCP (zone-2) Abhinay Vishwakarma also reached the spot. The firefighters used thousands of litres of water to douse off the flames and rescued the people trapped on the upper floors of the building with the help of people. Some of the people were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital due to suffocation.

Their condition is stated to be out of danger. No casualty was reported in the incident. It is said that a girl fell unconscious due to suffocation but was fine after she was taken to the hospital. The officials believed that the fire broke out after a spark due to an electric short circuit. A crane for the metro project was also taken to the spot. However, the people were already rescued but the officials demonstrated the crane’s capabilities at the spot after the incident.

Fire in tent house

Another fire incident took place in a tent house in Nehru Nagar due to unknown reasons. People made efforts to douse the flames but called the fire brigade and the police as their efforts were proving futile. SI Sushil Dubey informed Free Press that the flames were spreading due to quilts and mattresses in the shop. Sources claimed that the firefighters had to face difficulty as the water tankers were not reaching the spot on time. Also, the JCB had not reached the spot till the filing of the report.

Fire in house

Another fire incident took place in the Tejaji Nagar area. According to the fire brigade officials, the incident took place at a house. The fire brigade team was on the spot and the officials claimed that the fire was under control.