Indore: 2-Year-Old Boy Crushed By Tractor-Tanker; Kin Claims Driver Was Using Mobile Phone While Driving

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old boy was crushed by a tractor-tanker in the Dwarkapuri area on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred near Gondawale Dham Prajapati Nagar at around 5 pm when the boy had come to a shop with his mother.

The boy suffered severe head injuries after being hit by the vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital by the locals, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sunny, son of Ganesh Bansal, a native of Damoh district and living in Dwarkapuri area. Dwarkapuri police station-in-charge Ashish Sapre said that the police registered a case against the errant driver under relevant sections of the BNS and seized the tractor.

The family members said the incident happened while the child was out with his mother to buy groceries from a neighbouring shop. He stepped out on the road, when he was struck by the tanker. His family members claimed the driver was using mobile phone while driving due to which he lost his focus.

He was also driving without proper documentation or a number plate on the vehicle, they added. The driver, who was allegedly speeding, attempted to flee the scene, but was caught by the locals, who handed him over to the police. The family had moved to Indore from Damoh a year ago and his father works as a security guard.

Family loses another child in accident

The boy's father, Ganesh Bansal, shared the heartbreaking story of losing his only son. He said that just two years ago, he lost his three-year-old daughter in a drowning accident at his native place. He lost both his children in tragic accidents. Sunny was born after much prayer and the family had recently celebrated his birthday in August.