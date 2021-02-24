Indore: 2 killed, 3 hurt after their car overturned, second mishap in 24 hours

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In another tragic incident, two youths were killed while three of their friends got critically injured after their moving car overturned in Hatod area late on Tuesday night. It is said that they were returning from a party when the driver lost control due to which the incident happened.

Hatod police station incharge Anil Yadav said incident took place near Budania village at 1.30 am. Five youths named Bhaiyyu (27), a resident of Khategaon, Monty Makwana (35) of Hemu Colony, Sonu Chouhan, Neeraj Satyanarayan and Umesh of Vinoba Nagar were returning home from when the driver lost the control while taking a turn.

The car was overspeeding due to which it overturned thrice. The passersby immediately informed the police after whom rushed them to hospital where Bhaiyyu and Monty died during the treatment. Sonu, Neeraj and Umesh are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be out of danger.

The police are taking the statements of the injured person to know the exact reason behind the accident. The youths are employed at a garment factory in the city. The statements of their parents are also being taken by the police. Six youths were killed after their high speed car rammed a stationary truck while overtaking another car late on Monday night.