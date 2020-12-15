Madhya Pradesh: Traffic department launches awareness drive in rural areas in Indore district to prevent accidents

Indore: The traffic police launched awareness drive in rural areas of Indore district on Tuesday. The team reached Simrol area and made people aware about traffic rules and asked to follow them.
On the directions of senior officials, traffic police station incharge Dilip Singh Parihar accompanied by his team reached rural areas under Simrol police station jurisdiction. It is often seen that the awareness of traffic rules is less in rural areas located along the city. The people from rural areas travel to city for works daily but due to ignorance, they become victims of accidents.
Many rural villages are located near main roads where accidents occur frequently. This the reason why public awareness campaign was started in Simrol area. The traffic police distributed pamphlets to the drivers and requested them not to drive at high speed, instructed truck drivers not to drive after consuming alcohol.
The two-wheeler riders who didn’t wear helmets were stopped by police and the advantage of wearing helmets was explained to them. Also, the officials advised four-wheeler drivers to drive only after wearing seatbelt. Traffic police will continue awareness campaigns in rural areas for next two weeks.
