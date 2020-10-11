Madhya Pradesh: Railway make villagers aware of trespassing rules & regulations

Railways on Sunday organised camps to raise the awareness in villagers living in areas near tracks about Railway rules and regulations. Railway has said that action will be initiated against people who leave their cattle on tracks. Any person found trespassing the railway track will be liable for prosecution under section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989 which entails punishment with imprisonment for a term up to six months, or with fine Rs 1,000 or both.

The camps held at Railway crossing in Vidisha and Ganj Basoda were attended by local villagers. It issued a set of precautions, urging people not to indulge in any practice detrimental to their own safety as well as that of rail users. The list includes warning against trespassing railway tracks at stations or mid-section, while encouraging the use of foot over bridges, subways, road over/under bridges, rail crossings etc. to cross tracks. Railway has launched a comprehensive campaign to raise the awareness of villagers in villages along with Railway tracks about Railway rules and regulations.