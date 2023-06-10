Indore: 2 Including Woman Arrested With ₹10L Brown Sugar  

Representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the crime branch and Rau police arrested a woman and a youth with brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Saturday. The woman was allegedly involved in selling drugs at different places. The accused are being questioned to know the role of other people linked to the drug supply.

DCP (crime) Nimish Agrawal said that information was received that a woman was supplying drugs in the Rau area. The crime branch accompanied by the Rau police started an investigation and found that the woman was involved in supplying drugs in the area. More information about the woman was gathered and she was arrested with one of her accomplices by the team.

The woman named Munnibai and a youth named Bhupendra were arrested from the Rau area. During a search, a total of 106 grams of brown sugar was recovered from the accused, 53 grams each from Munni Bai and Bhupendra. The accused were handed over to the Rau police for further investigation into the case.

The value of the recovered drugs is about Rs 10 lakh in the international market. Police said that the accused Munni Bai has been selling illicit liquor since 1998 and she has been booked many times by the police for the same. She was supplying drugs in the area for a few days.

Bhupendra has also been booked by the Rajendra Nagar police station staff for his involvement in two criminal cases.

The accused have been booked under 8/21 of the NDPS act and the further investigation is underway into the case.